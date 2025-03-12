World Bank Group appoints new country manager for Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Hugh Riddell has been appointed as the World Bank Group Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports.

In this role, he will lead the programs of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), International Development Association (IDA), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) in the country, providing a unified point of contact for all World Bank Group services.

Riddell’s appointment aims to streamline the Bank’s support for Kyrgyzstan’s development, aligning its efforts with the country’s public and private sector priorities. "Unified leadership will enable a more integrated approach to the projects we support and position us as a more effective partner for the government, the private sector, and the citizens," Riddell stated.

The World Bank Group is currently implementing the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for 2024-2028, with a focus on energy, water, and agriculture. The institution aims to strengthen education and healthcare systems, improve food security, foster private sector investment, and enhance job creation.

The move to joint country representation is part of the World Bank Group’s broader efforts to improve operational efficiency and impact. Prior to this appointment, Hugh Riddell served as the World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic since May 2024, having previously held roles in Malawi, Washington, D.C., Afghanistan, and East Africa.