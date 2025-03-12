TotalEnergies signs green hydrogen deal with RWE for Leuna refinery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with German developer RWE to supply 30,000 tons of green hydrogen annually to the Leuna refinery in Germany, starting in 2030, Trend reports.

This partnership supports TotalEnergies’ goal to decarbonize hydrogen used in its European refineries by 2030.

The green hydrogen will be produced by a 300 MW electrolyzer, operated by RWE in Lingen, with local storage. A 600 km pipeline will transport the hydrogen to the Leuna refinery, helping to reduce the refinery's CO2 emissions by approximately 300,000 tons annually.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, highlighted the significance of this agreement in reducing CO2 emissions at Leuna and praised German authorities for their support in developing the necessary infrastructure for green hydrogen. Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE, noted that this agreement is a key milestone in the development of green hydrogen, demonstrating its viability with the right customer incentives.

TotalEnergies aims to reduce its carbon footprint and has already contracted over 200,000 tons of green and renewable hydrogen annually to decarbonize its European refineries. This initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 3 million tons per year by 2030.