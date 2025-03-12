Azerbaijan prioritizes closer global integration of its capital markets - ACMPA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Closer integration of Azerbaijan's capital markets into international platforms, attracting foreign investors, and strengthening international partnerships are among the priorities, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Capital Market Participants Association (ACMPA) Jeyhun Hajiyev said at the 12th Caspian International Investment Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

He pointed out that in the fast-paced world of the global economy, keeping a steady ship and staying ahead of the game in capital markets is absolutely vital.

"Capital markets are not only key pillars for the development of financial institutions but also essential for the diversification and sustainable growth of the country's economy. Strong and competitive stock markets open new opportunities for investors, create favorable conditions for local companies to secure financing, and accelerate the country's integration into the global economy.

As market participants, we must work towards the creation of efficient and transparent trading mechanisms. It would be particularly interesting to discuss the steps that will be taken in terms of introducing new financial instruments and expanding the access of local businesses to capital markets.

As ACMPA, we are constantly working to foster the development of capital markets, improve market infrastructure, and increase investor confidence. Creating strong cooperation between regulators, market participants, and investors, ensuring transparency, and enhancing competitiveness in the market are among our key priorities," Hajiyev added.

ACMPA is a public association that was founded to encourage its members' successful professional endeavors and to aid in the growth of our nation's securities market. As a result, since it started its active activities, ACMPA has established a productive forum for communication between state institutions and its members, put in place a number of initiatives to enhance capital market laws, and taught investors, issuers, students, and regular citizens about our nation's securities. These initiatives will continue indefinitely. The Baku Stock Exchange, the National Depository Center, and investment companies are all members of the ACMPA.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel