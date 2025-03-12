Get ready to share the excitement of Novruz Urban Fest

YARAT Contemporary Art Space presents the festival program “Battle 4 Last Charshanba”, bringing together urban culture and Novruz traditions!

This festival, taking place on March 16, will create a dynamic atmosphere with colorful competitions and interactive masterclasses.

As part of the festival program, the “Scratch Session,” skateboarders showcasing their skills in competitions, “Breakdance” and “All Styles” dance battles, as well as the “Graffiti Jam” highlighting urban art, will shape the dynamic spirit of Novruz Urban Fest.

The festival program, inspired by the four elements of Novruz, will offer participants not only a great time but also the opportunity to express themselves creatively.

YARAT Center, 2nd floor, MFR

Said Rzayev’s (Tovarich295) workshop: “Street Xonça”

13:00 – 14:00

Age limit: 12+

Participant limit: 50

YARAT Center, 1st floor, YARAT Education

Anar Shamsi’s workshop and Egg Battle: “Mortal Eggs”

14:00 – 15:00

Age limit: 12+

Participant limit: 60

16:00 – 17:00

Age limit: 12+

Participant limit: 60

Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the 20th-21st Centuries, 2nd floor

Breakdance and All Styles Dance Battle

15:00 – 21:00

Age limit: 12+

Participant limit: 500

Baku Boulevard (in front of the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the 20th-21st Centuries)

Skateboarding Competition

13:00 – 20:00

Age limit: 12+

Participant limit: 500

Digital Bonfire: “Inferno Mode”

21:00 – 22:00

Age limit: 12+

Participant limit: 500

This event is supported by – URBAN Art Community Azerbaijan, Baku Boulevard Administration, Red Bull, iTicket platform, and United Coffee Beans.

Entry to all events is free of charge.

Registration is through iTicket.

For more information: 050 246 92 92