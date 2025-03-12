Global Baku Forum set to serve as crucial platform for open dialogue - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ The XII Global Baku Forum promises to be a significant event, bringing together world leaders, international organization representatives, and scholars for open and meaningful discussions, said Ismail Serageldin, co-chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) and former Vice President of the World Bank, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the XII Global Baku Forum, Serageldin shared his insights.

“The forum will gather approximately four hundred participants, including at least 50 current and former presidents and prime ministers, as well as heads of UN agencies and leading academics,” he said.

Serageldin pointed out that the discussions should be above board, straight from the horse's mouth, and geared towards gleaning insights and analytical takeaways.

This year, Serageldin stressed, the forum is a big deal as the world is going through the wringer with significant changes.

"What will the new world order look like? What are the prospects for peace and development? These are the central questions that will be addressed, and the participation of such influential figures makes the discussions even more valuable," he stressed.

Serageldin also noted that the rapidly changing international situation adds extra importance to the upcoming debates.

“The forum offers a unique opportunity to explore the prospects of new alliances, emerging opportunities, and challenges that require resolution. It will be one of the most interesting and substantive events in recent times,” he added.

