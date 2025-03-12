Fuel expenses for Azerbaijani consumers face surge in Feb. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ Azerbaijan's fuel consumption costs in the first two months of 2025 rose sharply, with the total expenditure on gasoline and diesel fuel reaching 523.1 million manat ($307.7 million).

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that the revenue from the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel to consumers increased by around 73.7 million manat ($43.3 million) compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, the population shelled out about 449.4 million manat ($264.3 million) on gasoline and diesel fuel during that stretch in 2024.



The report also shone a light on the fact that fuel expenditures made up 5.7 percent of the total retail turnover in Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

In terms of overall retail trade turnover, consumers spent a total of 9.2 billion manat ($5.4 billion), which included 5 billion manat ($2.9 billion) on food products, beverages, and tobacco goods, and 4.2 billion manat ($2.4 billion) on non-food items. Compared to the previous year’s figures, retail trade turnover saw a real increase of 3.8 percent, with food products, beverages, and tobacco goods growing by 1.8 percent and non-food items by 6.2 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel