Uzbekistan, France sign agreements to strengthen economic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 12. Uzbekistan and France signed a comprehensive package of over 20 agreements and contracts, Trend reports.

The documents were signed following the French-Uzbek business forum held in Paris.

The signed agreements aim to boost cooperation in agriculture, energy, the green economy, urban development, water supply, mining, healthcare, education, and other sectors.

During the forum, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov outlined prospects for further cooperation, focusing on developing transport and logistics, diversifying trade corridors, advancing geological exploration, and adopting French technologies to meet Uzbekistan's needs.

Claude Imoven, Chairman of MEDEF International and Orano's Board Chairman, praised Uzbekistan's ongoing reforms and encouraged French businesses to actively participate in the Uzbek market.

The forum featured B2B and G2B meetings, offering participants unique opportunities to discuss and explore new collaboration avenues.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade turnover reached $1.1 billion in 2024, marking a 14 percent increase from the previous year. Uzbekistan's exports to France nearly doubled to $800 million, while imports totaled $330 million.

Currently, over 50 French companies are operating successfully in Uzbekistan across various sectors such as energy, infrastructure, environmental services, aviation, food production, and tourism. Notable participants include Orano, SUEZ, Veolia, TotalEnergies, Voltalia, EDF, Lactalis, Airbus, and MND.