Armored medical truck named after Azerbaijani Hokuma Aliyeva to go to peacekeeping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ An armored medical vehicle, produced at a factory in Kazakhstan, has been named in honor of the National Hero of Azerbaijan, Hokuma Aliyeva, the flight attendant who tragically lost her life in the jet crash of an AZAL flight near Aktau in December of last year, Trend reports.

The decision was initiated by Aibek Barys, the founder of Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering, where the vehicle was manufactured.

Representatives from the Azerbaijani military attaché office in Kazakhstan visited the factory where the armored medical vehicle was produced.

The technical director of the factory, Mukhtar Almukhanov, shared that the vehicle is scheduled to be sent to a peacekeeping mission abroad in April of this year.

Project engineer Olzhasbek Kartkuzhakov explained that this is the second such vehicle, but the first to be named after Hokuma Aliyeva.

"The first vehicle was sent last year for a peacekeeping mission to the Golan Heights," he added.

Kartkuzhakov noted that while no major structural changes were made, the vehicle was modified to function as an ambulance, in line with the needs of the medical department of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense.

"This medical vehicle is based on the armored wheeled vehicle 'Arlan.' It has two configurations: it can transport either six lightly wounded individuals or two severely wounded and three lightly wounded," said the engineer.

He further mentioned that the vehicle is designed to withstand a mine explosion equivalent to eight kilograms of TNT.

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering is the largest company in Central Asia, specializing in the production of modern armored wheeled vehicles. The company uses innovative technology that enables the production of armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection, similar to MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicles.

To note, on December 25, 2024, an AZAL passenger plane on a Baku-Grozny flight crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. Out of 67 people on board, 38 were dead.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel