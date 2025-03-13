President of Uzbekistan awarded with Legion of Honor

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. As part of the program of his stay in Paris, a ceremony was held to award the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the Legion of Honor, the highest award of the French Republic, Trend reports.

The high award was solemnly presented to Shavkat Mirziyoyev by the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

The President of Uzbekistan was awarded the order for his significant contribution to the development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and France, strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, sincerely thanking the head of France for the award, noted with satisfaction the high results of fruitful cooperation achieved in recent years, evidenced by the elevation of relations between the two countries to the level of strategic partnership.

The Legion of Honor was established in 1802. The awarding of the order is the highest mark of distinction, honor and official recognition of special merits in France.