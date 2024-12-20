Company and bank investment services see amendments in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Amendments have been made to the "Procedure for Providing Investment Services (Operations) by Investment Companies and Banks," which was approved by the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on August 31, 2021, Trend reports.

The decision was signed by Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov.

According to the new regulations, employees of companies and banks engaged in investment activities related to client orders cannot simultaneously conduct securities or derivative financial instrument operations for their accounts as members of the central depository and stock exchange.

Additionally, employees involved in securities or derivative financial instrument operations on their accounts as members of the central depository and stock exchange cannot simultaneously provide investment advisory services or manage private investors' portfolios.

All bank employees involved in investment services (operations) must hold the appropriate qualification certificates.

