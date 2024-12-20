President Ilham Aliyev approves new rules for drafting, assessing state investment program

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to improve activities related to the drafting, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the state investment program, as well as to address certain issues related to it, Trend reports.

The decree was signed with the aim of enhancing the effectiveness of public investment spending and improving the mechanisms for drafting, executing, monitoring, and assessing the state investment program.

The full text of the decree can be accessed through the provided link.