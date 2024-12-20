Governor of Russian Astrakhan oblast sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Governor of the Astrakhan oblast of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich!

Please accept my deepest respect and congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan is confidently advancing on the path of socio-economic development, playing an important role in international affairs, and rightfully enjoying great prestige on the global stage.

I am grateful to you for your comprehensive support in strengthening and enhancing the multifaceted ties between the Astrakhan oblast and the Republic of Azerbaijan. I am confident that the established constructive dialogue will continue to fully contribute to deepening bilateral cooperation.

On this significant day for you, I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, robust health, well-being, and the successful realization of all your plans and initiatives for the benefit of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.