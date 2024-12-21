Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 21 December 2024 12:41 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. This week, the fluctuations in Azerbaijani oil prices have exhibited a range of complex dynamics, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field declined by 55 cents (0.72 percent) from the previous week, reaching $75.58 per barrel. The peak price throughout the period was $76.42 per barrel, and the lowest price was $75 per barrel.

Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $74.27 per barrel FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port this week, down 60 cents, or 0.8 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $75.12 per barrel, and the minimum was $73.67 per barrel.

URALS crude oil price increased by 15 cents (0.25 percent) from last week to $60.8 per barrel. The highest price for URALS reached $61.69 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $60.23 per barrel.

Dated Brent, the benchmark crude oil grade, remained without change to average $74.14 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $75 per barrel, and the floor price was $73.54 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

16.12.2024

17.12.2024

18.12.2024

19.12.2024

20.12.2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$76.13

$75.00

$76.42

$75.24

$75.12

$75.58

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$74.85

$73.67

$75.12

$73.90

$73.8

$74.27

Urals (EX NOVO)

$61.33

$60.23

$61.59

$60.43

$60.4

$60.8

Dated Brent

$74.74

$73.68

$75

$73.72

$73.54

$74.14

