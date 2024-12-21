Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. This week, the fluctuations in Azerbaijani oil prices have exhibited a range of complex dynamics, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field declined by 55 cents (0.72 percent) from the previous week, reaching $75.58 per barrel. The peak price throughout the period was $76.42 per barrel, and the lowest price was $75 per barrel.
Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $74.27 per barrel FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port this week, down 60 cents, or 0.8 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $75.12 per barrel, and the minimum was $73.67 per barrel.
URALS crude oil price increased by 15 cents (0.25 percent) from last week to $60.8 per barrel. The highest price for URALS reached $61.69 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $60.23 per barrel.
Dated Brent, the benchmark crude oil grade, remained without change to average $74.14 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $75 per barrel, and the floor price was $73.54 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
16.12.2024
|
17.12.2024
|
18.12.2024
|
19.12.2024
|
20.12.2024
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$76.13
|
$75.00
|
$76.42
|
$75.24
|
$75.12
|
$75.58
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$74.85
|
$73.67
|
$75.12
|
$73.90
|
$73.8
|
$74.27
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$61.33
|
$60.23
|
$61.59
|
$60.43
|
$60.4
|
$60.8
|
Dated Brent
|
$74.74
|
$73.68
|
$75
|
$73.72
|
$73.54
|
$74.14
