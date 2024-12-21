Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. This week, the fluctuations in Azerbaijani oil prices have exhibited a range of complex dynamics, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field declined by 55 cents (0.72 percent) from the previous week, reaching $75.58 per barrel. The peak price throughout the period was $76.42 per barrel, and the lowest price was $75 per barrel.

Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $74.27 per barrel FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port this week, down 60 cents, or 0.8 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $75.12 per barrel, and the minimum was $73.67 per barrel.

URALS crude oil price increased by 15 cents (0.25 percent) from last week to $60.8 per barrel. The highest price for URALS reached $61.69 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $60.23 per barrel.

Dated Brent, the benchmark crude oil grade, remained without change to average $74.14 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $75 per barrel, and the floor price was $73.54 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 16.12.2024 17.12.2024 18.12.2024 19.12.2024 20.12.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $76.13 $75.00 $76.42 $75.24 $75.12 $75.58 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $74.85 $73.67 $75.12 $73.90 $73.8 $74.27 Urals (EX NOVO) $61.33 $60.23 $61.59 $60.43 $60.4 $60.8 Dated Brent $74.74 $73.68 $75 $73.72 $73.54 $74.14

