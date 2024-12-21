Iran holds potential for installing large-scale solar power plants - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. From a technical perspective, the installation of solar power plants with a capacity exceeding 30,000 megawatts of electricity is feasible in Iran, the Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi told reporters, Trend reports.

He stated that Iran's Energy Ministry is presently endeavoring to harness the capabilities of solar power facilities in collaboration with the private sector. The Energy Ministry is striving to develop attractive proposals and a more accessible market for investors.

Aliabadi articulated that by the forthcoming Iranian fiscal year (March 20, 2025), the capacity for electricity generation within Iran's solar facilities is projected to escalate to a range of 3,000 to 4,000 megawatts.

The Iranian minister pointed out that the country has the capacity to churn out around 350 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity each year.

To note, Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization estimates the current capacity of the country's renewable energy power plants at 1,317 megawatts. The current production potential of solar power plants in Iran is 608 megawatts. This represents 60 percent of the country's potential for electricity production by renewable energy power plants.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel