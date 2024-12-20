Israeli Embassy donates OrCam MyEye devices to visually impaired Azerbaijani citizens (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan has donated innovative OrCam MyEye devices to four Azerbaijani citizens who are blind or visually impaired, Trend reports.

The donation ceremony has taken place at the historic Ateshgah Temple, also known as the Fire Temple of Baku, which is a site of unique cultural and spiritual significance.

This initiative reflects a commitment to fostering inclusivity and supporting those in need, especially during the holiday season, a time of giving, light, and hope. This innovative tool offers significant assistance to individuals with visual impairments and other disabilities in reading text, recognizing faces, and navigating environments.

OrCam was created by the leaders of visual AI. Previously, they developed MobileEye, which was bought by Intel in 2017 for $15.3 billion. They created Orcam to provide solutions that empower accessibility with cutting-edge AI technologies. It is a leading innovator in assistive technology, dedicated to supporting individuals with visual impairments and other disabilities.

Will be updated