Azerbaijan to provide one-time financial assistance to children without parental care - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the implementation of Law No. 79-VIIQD of Azerbaijan, dated November 29, 2024, "On amendments to the law of Azerbaijan on social protection of children who have lost their parents and are without parental care" and the regulation of related issues, Trend reports.

According to the decree, children who have lost their parents and are without parental care, as well as individuals from this group, will be entitled to a one-time allowance of 6,000 manat ($3,530) upon their first employment.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been instructed to address issues arising from the mentioned Law and this Decree.

This decree is effective as of September 15, 2024.