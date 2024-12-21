Investment agreement signed for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 21. The Kyrgyzstan Cabinet of Ministers and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Company have signed the investment agreement, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Transport and Communications, Absattar Syrgabaev, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Company, Zhong Shengui.

Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Processing, Bakyt Torobayev, said that by signing this investment agreement for the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the long and challenging negotiation process has transitioned into the practical phase of implementing such a large-scale infrastructure project of regional and international significance.

"I want to congratulate everyone on successfully completing the joint work to finalize the investment agreement we are signing today. This progress would not have been possible without the support and determination of our countries' leaders. Only with their full backing do we have the opportunity to sign one of the cornerstone documents of this project," Torobayev said.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad, 486 kilometers long, will connect the following points: Kashgar-Torugart-Makmal-Jalal-Abad-Andijan. This new rail network will be of immense importance to the entire region and will provide a wider range of opportunities for the global trading system by providing reliable and safe infrastructure.

The construction originates from an agreement among China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, signed on June 6 of this year, to facilitate the railway project and address financing concerns. On July 26, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Company came into existence.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad now has a design capacity of 10–12 million tons of cargo annually.

The construction of the railway is expected to begin on December 27, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel