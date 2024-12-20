Nar and Netty Awarded the Best Internet Initiatives of the Year (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Nar, the mobile operator closest to the customers with its affordable prices, and the National Internet Award Netty honored digital initiatives implemented in the Azerbaijani segment of the internet. The competition, encompassing a broad spectrum of fields such as science, finance, innovation, healthcare, and tourism, saw over 200 projects registered across 9 nominations and 27 sub-nominations.

The finalists were determined through both the evaluation of Netty experts and online voting by internet users. At the award ceremony, attended by nominees, experts, and prominent figures of the internet community, 21 winning projects were announced. Detailed information about the winning projects can be found on the website netty.az.

It is worth noting that the annual National Internet Award Netty, held in partnership with Nar has been awarding various projects in Azerbaijan’s internet segment for 20 years. The partnership with the Netty award aligns with “Nar’s” Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, focusing on education and enlightenment. Find more about Nar’s CSR projects at nar.az.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.