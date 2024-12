Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. All week long, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 9 December 1,7 16 December 1,7 10 December 1,7 17 December 1,7 11 December 1,7 18 December 1,7 12 December 1,7 19 December 1,7 13 December 1,7 20 December 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of manat against one euro increased by 0.0269 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.011 manat and amounted to 1.7771 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 9 December 1,7909 16 December 1,7878 10 December 1,7948 17 December 1,7864 11 December 1,7893 18 December 1,7855 12 December 1,7864 19 December 1,7647 13 December 1,7789 20 December 1,7609 Average rate per week 1,7881 Average rate per week 1,7771

The official exchange rate of manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.008 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0176 manat and amounted to 1.6365 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 9 December 1,6953 16 December 1,6505 10 December 1,7000 17 December 1,6402 11 December 1,6487 18 December 1,6259 12 December 1,6079 19 December 1,6236 13 December 1,6190 20 December 1,6425 Average rate per week 1,6542 Average rate per week 1,6365

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0485 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira 9 December 0,0488 16 December 0,0486 10 December 0,0488 17 December 0,0486 11 December 0,0488 18 December 0,0486 12 December 0,0487 19 December 0,0485 13 December 0,0486 20 December 0,0483 Average rate per week 0,0487 Average rate per week 0,0485

