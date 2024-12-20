Head of Russia's Dagestan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Sergey Melikov has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

For more than 20 years, you have steadfastly defended the interests of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which, under your leadership, has achieved impressive success in productive activities as well as economic, social, and cultural development. Your high political authority and the nationwide support for your policies serve as a guarantee for the country's strengthening leadership across many dimensions.

I am confident that the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, rooted in centuries-old ties of neighbourliness and mutual respect, will continue to steadily expand and deepen in the interests of our peoples.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, please accept my wishes for robust health, well-being, and further success in your responsible endeavours in the coming year of 2025," the letter reads.