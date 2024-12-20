EIB backs Rhône’s educational and green transition with €45M loan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a 45 million euro, 25-year loan agreement with the Rhône department to modernize and expand local secondary education facilities, Trend reports.

The financing aims to enhance the quality of educational infrastructure while supporting climate adaptation and energy efficiency.

The funds will enable the construction, reconstruction, or refurbishment of seven collèges, benefitting approximately 4,020 students—20% of the department's lower secondary school population. These upgrades are part of the 2025 New Collèges Plan under the Rhône Bâtisseur programme, aligning with the department's low-carbon strategy.

The project includes improvements to digital equipment, schoolyards, and energy-efficient building designs. Measures such as sunshades, rainwater retention systems, and permeable soil solutions will help reduce energy consumption, operating costs, and climate risks.

“This project marks an important step in supporting education while promoting sustainability,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. “We are proud to partner with the Rhône department for the first time to help advance these goals.”

Christophe Guilloteau, president of the Rhône department, emphasized the importance of the investment: “This agreement with the EIB allows us to pursue ambitious educational infrastructure projects that benefit students and align with our environmental commitments.”

The project is expected to deliver 30,000 m² of upgraded educational facilities, contributing to a greener, more resilient education system in the Rhône region.