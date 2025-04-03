Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 3

Iran Materials 3 April 2025 09:53 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 3

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 20 currencies grew and 23 decreased in value compared to April 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 566,253 rials, and one euro is 615,436 rials, while on April 2, one euro was 614,789 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 3

Rial on April 2

1 US dollar

USD

566,253

566,729

1 British pound

GBP

734,709

733,519

1 Swiss franc

CHF

642,151

643,458

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,202

56,558

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,459

54,041

1 Danish krone

DKK

82,489

82,264

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,626

6,626

1 UAE Dirham

AED

154,187

154,317

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,836,551

1,832,018

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,148

202,369

100 Japanese yens

JPY

377,537

378,186

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,757

72,846

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,470,884

1,471,843

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

395,697

395,378

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

325,036

323,885

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,179

30,870

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,933

14,917

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,722

6,678

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,564

155,695

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,298

43,252

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

356,785

356,454

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,001

151,128

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,505,992

1,507,258

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

421,941

422,391

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

467,712

465,624

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,227

19,138

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

270

270

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

413,961

413,905

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,232

117,233

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,925

78,032

100 Thai baht

THB

1,660,129

1,671,949

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,141

128,727

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

387,232

385,432

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

798,664

799,336

1 euro

EUR

615,436

614,789

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

112,610

112,487

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,195

204,795

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,874

34,221

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,912

7,983

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,160

173,048

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

333,090

333,370

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

991,892

987,820

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

51,918

52,144

1 Turkmen

TMT

161,896

161,944

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,112

8,180

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 768,282 rials and $1 costs 706,885 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 747,356 rials, and the price of $1 totals 687,631 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.01–1.03 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1.09–1.12 million rials.

