Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 20 currencies grew and 23 decreased in value compared to April 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 566,253 rials, and one euro is 615,436 rials, while on April 2, one euro was 614,789 rials.

Currency Rial on April 3 Rial on April 2 1 US dollar USD 566,253 566,729 1 British pound GBP 734,709 733,519 1 Swiss franc CHF 642,151 643,458 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,202 56,558 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,459 54,041 1 Danish krone DKK 82,489 82,264 1 Indian rupee INR 6,626 6,626 1 UAE Dirham AED 154,187 154,317 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,836,551 1,832,018 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,148 202,369 100 Japanese yens JPY 377,537 378,186 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,757 72,846 1 Omani rial OMR 1,470,884 1,471,843 1 Canadian dollar CAD 395,697 395,378 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 325,036 323,885 1 South African rand ZAR 30,179 30,870 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,933 14,917 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,722 6,678 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,564 155,695 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,298 43,252 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 356,785 356,454 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,001 151,128 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,505,992 1,507,258 1 Singapore dollar SGD 421,941 422,391 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 467,712 465,624 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,227 19,138 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 270 270 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 413,961 413,905 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,232 117,233 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,925 78,032 100 Thai baht THB 1,660,129 1,671,949 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,141 128,727 1,000 South Korean won KRW 387,232 385,432 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 798,664 799,336 1 euro EUR 615,436 614,789 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 112,610 112,487 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,195 204,795 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,874 34,221 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,912 7,983 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,160 173,048 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 333,090 333,370 100 Philippine pesos PHP 991,892 987,820 1 Tajik somoni TJS 51,918 52,144 1 Turkmen TMT 161,896 161,944 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,112 8,180

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 768,282 rials and $1 costs 706,885 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 747,356 rials, and the price of $1 totals 687,631 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.01–1.03 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1.09–1.12 million rials.

