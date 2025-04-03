bpTT’s Cypre development delivers first gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) has commenced gas production from its Cypre development, Trend reports.

Cypre is one of bp’s 10 major projects set to come online globally between 2025 and 2027. The field, bpTT’s third subsea development, consists of seven wells tied back to the existing Juniper platform. At peak production, Cypre is expected to deliver approximately 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), or 250 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The first phase, involving four wells, was completed in late 2024, with the second phase scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025.

William Lin, bp’s EVP for gas and low carbon energy, stated that Cypre is part of a broader effort to bring new projects online in Trinidad and Tobago, supporting the country’s gas supply. bpTT president David Campbell emphasized that Cypre reinforces the company’s commitment to optimizing production from shallow water fields using existing infrastructure.

Cypre is bp’s second major project startup of 2025, following the launch of the Raven field’s second phase in Egypt. The project aligns with bp’s capital expenditure plans and expected returns from upstream developments.