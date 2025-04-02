Caspian Agro, InterFood Azerbaijan to launch key industry exhibitions in May

The Caspian Agro exhibition is the largest agriculture exhibition in the region. The agribusiness sector is a rapidly developing and highly promising part of the economy. Caspian Agro will bring together thousands of professional visitors, including leading participants in the agricultural industry, local and foreign experts, importers, exporters, distributors of agricultural products, wholesale and retail trade representatives, and farmers.

During the exhibition days, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan will organize the International Agricultural Innovations Forum, where important issues related to agriculture will be discussed. The forum, which is being held for the second consecutive year, will address topics such as sustainable agricultural development, international cooperation, and innovative solutions in agriculture.

As in previous years, organizers will offer tours for farmers from various regions of Azerbaijan. This year, farmers will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the latest industry innovations and international practices, promoting the exchange of experiences, which in turn will contribute to improving production quality and living conditions in rural areas.

Starting in 2025, the organizers of international exhibitions in Azerbaijan—Caspian Event Organisers and Iteca Caspian—will expand their cooperation with the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBIA). They will begin engaging local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the regions in international exhibitions held in Baku. Under KOBIA's support, tours will be organized for SMEs from various regions of Azerbaijan to participate in all exhibitions. This initiative will contribute to the development of SMEs, integration into the larger business community, the establishment of new partnerships, exposure to innovations, and the application of innovative practices.

The Caspian Agro exhibition will be held alongside the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition - InterFood Azerbaijan at the Baku Expo Center. InterFood Azerbaijan has long been a key platform for local and foreign food industry producers, distributors, wholesale and retail trade representatives. The exhibition will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025.

Every year, numerous food industry producers from around the world participate in the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition, showcasing their products and technologies. The exhibition is not only a platform for presenting food and beverages but also a significant space for introducing the latest technological advancements in the industry, including food processing technologies, packaging solutions, healthy food, and eco-friendly products.

Azerbaijan's food industry is rapidly developing, and InterFood Azerbaijan plays a vital role in this process. The exhibition provides local producers with the opportunity to enter international markets, while foreign companies are increasingly interested in investing in Azerbaijan, strengthening the country's food security and export potential.

As part of the event's program, the traditional "Golden Shah 2025" National Culinary Championship will be held, organized by the Azerbaijan Culinary Experts Association. The fifth edition of the championship will be dedicated to "Halal Food" and will take place in the 3rd hall of the Baku Expo Center.

The "Golden Shah" Championship is licensed by the Worldchefs (World Association of Chefs' Societies) and adheres to international standards and rules. Since 2024, the championship has had the right to host international teams and has gained the status of a Continental Championship within Worldchefs. The competition will feature eight teams representing Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, along with more than 30 local teams and over 300 chefs competing in more than ten categories. The panel of judges will consist of licensed chefs from the Worldchefs’ community from 16 countries.

Throughout the exhibitions, traditional B2B and B2G meetings will be held, where representatives of local and foreign companies will have the opportunity to discuss collaboration and future partnerships in face-to-face meetings. Additionally, private sector representatives will meet with officials from government bodies.

Both the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions are vital platforms for the agriculture and food industries, offering opportunities to build direct connections with the region's key manufacturers and distributors. Participants will also have the chance to explore the latest technologies and trends in the industry.

Most importantly, these events will support the development of Azerbaijan's agriculture and food industries, boosting the country’s export potential, attracting foreign investment, and serving as an excellent platform for food security and the application of innovative solutions.