Caspian Agro, InterFood Azerbaijan to launch key industry exhibitions in May

The Caspian Agro exhibition is the largest agriculture
exhibition in the region. The agribusiness sector is a rapidly
developing and highly promising part of the economy. Caspian Agro
will bring together thousands of professional visitors, including
leading participants in the agricultural industry, local and
foreign experts, importers, exporters, distributors of agricultural
products, wholesale and retail trade representatives, and
farmers.
During the exhibition days, the Ministry of Agriculture of
Azerbaijan will organize the International Agricultural Innovations
Forum, where important issues related to agriculture will be
discussed. The forum, which is being held for the second
consecutive year, will address topics such as sustainable
agricultural development, international cooperation, and innovative
solutions in agriculture.
As in previous years, organizers will offer tours for farmers
from various regions of Azerbaijan. This year, farmers will have
the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the latest industry
innovations and international practices, promoting the exchange of
experiences, which in turn will contribute to improving production
quality and living conditions in rural areas.
Starting in 2025, the organizers of international exhibitions in
Azerbaijan—Caspian Event Organisers and Iteca Caspian—will expand
their cooperation with the Small and Medium Business Development
Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBIA). They will begin
engaging local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the
regions in international exhibitions held in Baku. Under KOBIA's
support, tours will be organized for SMEs from various regions of
Azerbaijan to participate in all exhibitions. This initiative will
contribute to the development of SMEs, integration into the larger
business community, the establishment of new partnerships, exposure
to innovations, and the application of innovative practices.
The Caspian Agro exhibition will be held alongside the 30th
Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition -
InterFood Azerbaijan at the Baku Expo Center. InterFood Azerbaijan
has long been a key platform for local and foreign food industry
producers, distributors, wholesale and retail trade
representatives. The exhibition will celebrate its 30th anniversary
in 2025.
Every year, numerous food industry producers from around the
world participate in the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition,
showcasing their products and technologies. The exhibition is not
only a platform for presenting food and beverages but also a
significant space for introducing the latest technological
advancements in the industry, including food processing
technologies, packaging solutions, healthy food, and eco-friendly
products.
Azerbaijan's food industry is rapidly developing, and InterFood
Azerbaijan plays a vital role in this process. The exhibition
provides local producers with the opportunity to enter
international markets, while foreign companies are increasingly
interested in investing in Azerbaijan, strengthening the country's
food security and export potential.
As part of the event's program, the traditional "Golden Shah
2025" National Culinary Championship will be held, organized by the
Azerbaijan Culinary Experts Association. The fifth edition of the
championship will be dedicated to "Halal Food" and will take place
in the 3rd hall of the Baku Expo Center.
The "Golden Shah" Championship is licensed by the Worldchefs
(World Association of Chefs' Societies) and adheres to
international standards and rules. Since 2024, the championship has
had the right to host international teams and has gained the status
of a Continental Championship within Worldchefs. The competition
will feature eight teams representing Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, and Uzbekistan,
along with more than 30 local teams and over 300 chefs competing in
more than ten categories. The panel of judges will consist of
licensed chefs from the Worldchefs’ community from 16
countries.
Throughout the exhibitions, traditional B2B and B2G meetings
will be held, where representatives of local and foreign companies
will have the opportunity to discuss collaboration and future
partnerships in face-to-face meetings. Additionally, private sector
representatives will meet with officials from government
bodies.
Both the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions are
vital platforms for the agriculture and food industries, offering
opportunities to build direct connections with the region's key
manufacturers and distributors. Participants will also have the
chance to explore the latest technologies and trends in the
industry.
Most importantly, these events will support the development of
Azerbaijan's agriculture and food industries, boosting the
country’s export potential, attracting foreign investment, and
serving as an excellent platform for food security and the
application of innovative solutions.