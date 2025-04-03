Tajikistan's president sets date for first session of upper house of parliament

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 3. Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon has signed a decree setting the date for the first session of the upper house of parliament of the seventh convocation, Trend reports.

The session will take place on April 11, 2025, at 10:00 AM (GMT+5) in the capital, Dushanbe.

In a separate decree, Rahmon appointed members to the lower house of parliament for the seventh convocation.

Tajikistan has a two-chamber parliamentary system: the upper house consists of 33 members, while the lower house has 63 members.

The elections for the lower house of parliament were held on March 2, 2025. Citizens voted for 41 deputies from single-mandate districts, while 22 others were elected through a nationwide proportional representation system. In total, 220 candidates, including 65 self-nominated individuals, competed for the 63 available seats.

According to the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Tajikistan, voter turnout was reported at 85.3 percent. The ruling People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan won the elections, securing 12 out of the 22 seats.