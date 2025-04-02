Middle Corridor is also an interesting prospect for German economy - Frank-Walter Steinmeier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. I am very glad that Azerbaijan is becoming a place where the world's main trade routes converge, said President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The German President further stated: “Both of us are interested not only in Central Asia but also in economic and trade relations with the Far East, South-West Asia, and China. At the same time, we are well aware of how limited the current transport routes are and how they operate within their existing capabilities. In this regard, the Middle Corridor offers an interesting prospect for the German economy. As the South Caucasus continues to develop politically in a more stable manner, this prospect will become even more attractive.”