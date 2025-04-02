Azerbaijan's Baku gears up to roll out red carpet for milestone energy forum in June

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Baku Energy Forum, the main event of Baku Energy Week, will be held at the city's Convention Center on June 3-4, Trend reports.

The forum, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, brings together the main participants of Baku Energy Week, leading world experts, representatives of state institutions and the private sector, investors, and business representatives for a strategic dialogue. It shapes the future agenda of the energy industry, discussing strategic initiatives and key development trends.

The main topics of this year's Baku Energy Forum are the development of a sustainable energy industry, digitalization of the energy sector, acceleration of green energy projects, and the study of innovative solutions for decarbonization. These discussions will play an important role in determining the future of the global energy sector by giving direction to its transformation.

The Zero Waste and Zero Food Waste initiatives are being implemented within the framework of the event, which emphasizes the organizers' commitment to the principles of sustainable development.

Baku Energy Week, where important issues in the energy sector are discussed and successful partnerships are launched, attracts a large number of sponsors. Currently, the sponsors of Baku Energy Week include ABB, Azfen, Baku Steel Company, bp, GAP Construction, Inpex, Kolin Construction, MOL Group, MVM, NewMed Energy, SLB, Tekfen Construction and Installation, Total Energies, and Türkiye Petrolleri AO. The intellectual partner of this event is Boston Consulting Group. The consulting partner of Baku Energy Week is Deloitte.

