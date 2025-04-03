Kyrgyzstan sets launch date for direct flight to Tajikistan's Khujand

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 3. Kyrgyzstan's Asman Airlines will launch a new direct flight between Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and Khujand, Tajikistan, starting from April 8, 2025, Trend reports via the Airports of Kyrgyzstan state-owned company.

Flights will take place every Tuesday, although departure times may change. The Khujand-Bishkek flight will depart at 12:45 PM (GMT+5), with arrival in Bishkek at 3:15 PM (GMT+6).

The Tajik airline Somon Air resumed flights on the Dushanbe-Bishkek route as of March 14, 2025.

On March 31, 2025, the Presidents of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan—Emomali Rahmon, Sadyr Zhaparov, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev—signed an agreement on the junction of their state borders. Earlier, on March 13, 2025, Presidents Zhaparov and Rahmon signed a treaty on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.