Palestinian President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 2 April 2025 20:59 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Mahmoud Abbas/Facebook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2.​ President of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Mahmoud Abbas, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I convey my sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

I pray to Almighty Allah to grant you good health, happiness, and success and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and all nations abundance and joy.

Happy Eid al-Fitr!" reads the letter.

