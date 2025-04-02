Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom set to undergo full-scale technological audit

Photo: Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 2. Fifteen Kazatomprom-run subsidiaries and dependent organizations will be ready for the Comprehensive Technological Audit during the current year, as confirmed during a working meeting with Yerlan Nysanbaev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, and representatives from JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" and JSC "Kazatomprom", Trend reports.

In the course of the discussion, issues were raised regarding the readiness of the subsidiaries and dependent organizations of JSC "Kazatomprom" and JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" to transition to the principles of Best Available Techniques (BAT) and to obtain comprehensive environmental permits.

Nysanbaev emphasized the importance of implementing BAT, noting that this not only meets environmental standards but also enhances the competitiveness of Kazakhstan's industry.

"We see the companies' readiness for change and expect their active participation in implementing the green economy concept," said the minister.

Representatives of Kazatomprom and JSC Samruk-Kazyna assured the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan of their full commitment to environmental policy and readiness to implement sustainable solutions at their enterprises.

As part of this work, support for the state policy on non-budgetary financing for the development of a BAT guide for activities in the mining and enrichment of uranium ores will continue.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with JSC "Kazatomprom" and JSC "Samruk-Kazyna," will continue efforts to modernize enterprises environmentally and strengthen the environmental policy in the country.

Kazatomprom is the national atomic company of Kazakhstan, and it is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium. The company is involved in the extraction, processing, and export of uranium, as well as the development of nuclear fuel for power plants.



Samruk-Kazyna is a sovereign wealth fund and the largest investment holding in Kazakhstan. Established in 2008, its main purpose is to manage state-owned assets and promote the development of key industries within Kazakhstan. The fund owns a significant share in many large companies across various sectors, such as energy, transportation, finance, and telecommunications.

