Azerbaijani judokas to throw their hats in ring at European Cup in Croatia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2.​ Azerbaijan has gathered its judokas on the mat, ready to embark on a journey to the European Cup in the enchanting city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation told Trend.

According to the federation, the country will be represented by 21 athletes in 10 weight categories, including 13 men and 8 women.

The men's team includes Murad Muradli, Elbrus Zamanov (both in the under-60 kg category), Kamran Suleymanov, Eltaj Yusifli, Bahram Gurbanli, Gasim Velizade (all in the under-66 kg category), Ibrahim Aliyev, Aydin Rzayev (both in the under-73 kg category), Kerim Allahverdiyev (in the under-81 kg category), Vugar Talibov, Murad Fatiyev, Mamedrza Hajizade, and Ibrahim Agakishiev (all in the under-90 kg category).

For the women's team, the athletes are Aydan Valiyeva and Gultaj Mamedaliyeva (both in the under-52 kg category), Fidan Alizade (in the under-57 kg category), Sudaba Agayeva, Gunel Hasanli, and Aytaj Gardashkhanli (all in the under-70 kg category), Narmin Amirli (in the under-78 kg category), and Nigar Suleymanova (in the over-78 kg category).

The judokas will be under the wing of seasoned national team trainers Elkhan Mamedov and Slavko Tekic, with the head coach of the women’s team, Amina Abdullatif, and senior coach Sascha Herkenrath-Vimar also in the mix.

The competition will take place on April 5-6, with 489 athletes from 41 countries vying for victory.

