Iranian FM argues nation's nuclear program meets international law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2.​ Iran is committed to advancing its peaceful nuclear program following international law, said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the country's foreign minister, Trend reports.

In a recent phone conversation with Caspar Veldkamp, the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s serious efforts in furthering its nuclear program for peaceful purposes.

The FM stated that, as in previous years, Iran is prepared for genuine discussions on equal terms. Additionally, the Iranian side is open to indirect talks with the US that could foster constructive conditions and steer it away from a strategy rooted in threats and violence.

Araghchi also criticized recent remarks from US officials as threatening and contrary to international law, warning that such statements would only complicate the current situation. He reiterated that Iran would respond decisively to any attacks on its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Iranian FM added that all countries that are members of the UN must uphold the rule of law on an international scale.

During the conversation, Veldkamp expressed concern over the growing tensions in the region and stressed the importance of resolving conflicts through diplomatic means.

The Dutch Foreign Minister also highlighted the need for Iran to play a key role in ensuring the safety of international shipping in the Red Sea.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms, compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

On March 30, US President Donald Trump said that Iran would face unprecedented bombing if Tehran did not agree to a deal on its nuclear program.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel