Azerbaijan, China focus on future cooperation across various sectors (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, held a meeting with a delegation from China, led by Liu Jianchao, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the CPC's International Relations Department, on April 2, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The meeting focused on the growing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and China. Speaker Gafarova welcomed the delegation and highlighted the high level of cooperation between the two countries. She emphasized the successful collaboration across various sectors and the mutual support both countries provide on issues of importance, including territorial integrity and sovereignty.

During the conversation, both sides underscored the significant role of high-level visits and meetings between heads of state in strengthening bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on the Joint Declaration aimed at establishing a strategic partnership, the importance of high-level political dialogue based on mutual trust, and the role of regular contacts between the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and the CPC in enhancing bilateral ties. Discussions also covered potential cooperation in economic and trade fields, renewable energy, and other areas, as well as projects Azerbaijan is implementing within the framework of the "Belt and Road Initiative," which Azerbaijan supported first in the region.

The discussion also addressed ongoing cooperation for the development of the Middle Corridor and the role that opening regional communications and implementing the "Zangezur Corridor" initiative will play in contributing to the "Belt and Road Initiative."

The meeting also touched on deepening cooperation in the humanitarian, scientific, educational, cultural, and other sectors, highlighting the contributions of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in promoting cultural and humanitarian exchanges between Azerbaijan and China.

Regarding the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation, Speaker Gafarova stressed that the Azerbaijani Parliament places great importance on strengthening its interaction with Chinese counterparts. A working group on inter-parliamentary relations with China is successfully working on this matter.

Lu Jianchao shared his thoughts on the development of relations between the two countries and their parliaments, as well as the significant contributions of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev to this process. He also discussed the joint efforts in implementing the "Belt and Road" initiative, transitioning to a green economy, and the future of bilateral cooperation.

Lu Jianchao emphasized the special role of the relations between the Communist Party of China and the New Azerbaijan Party in enhancing bilateral relations and strengthening solidarity in the face of global security challenges. He also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting the "One China" policy and discussed prospects for cooperation between their countries and parliaments.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, Tahir Budagov, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and other officials.

