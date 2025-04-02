President of Uzbekistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Dear brother,

I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the fraternal people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan holiday, celebrated by the entire Muslim Ummah with great joy and happiness.

The brotherly peoples of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan eagerly anticipate this great holiday, which for centuries has symbolized generosity and compassion. They celebrate it with immense joy.

I would like to particularly note that one of the greatest achievements of our peoples is that, through the systematic work undertaken together with you and the firm political will we have demonstrated, we have elevated the multifaceted and long-term cooperation between our friendly countries to the level of strategic partnership and alliance.

In these happy and blessed days, when God's mercy and grace are boundless and our souls are filled with divine light, I wish you robust health, family happiness and great success in your responsible state activity, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan - peace, sustainable development and prosperity," the letter reads.