President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of Int'l Department of Central Committee of Communist Party of China (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. On April 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Liu Jianchao, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Trend reports.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed hope that Liu Jianchao’s visit would contribute to further strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that relations between the two countries are developing positively and span many areas. The President emphasized that the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China," adopted following his meeting with President Xi Jinping last year, is a manifestation of friendship, partnership, and cooperation, which has elevated the level of mutual activities.

The Azerbaijani leader expressed confidence that relations between the two countries will continue to develop successfully in the future, highlighting that collaboration in the political, economic, and transportation sectors plays a key role in strengthening security and fostering multilateral cooperation in the region.

Liu Jianchao stated that he was honored to meet with the head of state and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked that his regards be conveyed to Xi Jinping.

Stating that it was his first visit to Azerbaijan, Liu Jianchao said that the development processes he witnessed in Baku made a deep impression on him.

During the meeting, they also discussed expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries, cooperation in renewable energy, transportation, the Middle Corridor, and the "Belt and Road" project, as well as the development of relations between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of China.