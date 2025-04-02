EBRD invests in retail development in Serbia, Western Balkans

BAKUM, Azerbaijan, April 2. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing an additional loan of up to 72 million euros to BIG CEE, a Netherlands-based company, as part of a 100 million euro loan package to support its expansion in Serbia and the Western Balkans, Trend reports.

The funding will be used for the development, upgrade, and acquisition of modern retail parks and shopping centers in the region.

“We are delighted to support BIG CEE's expansion, which aligns with the EBRD's Real Estate Sector Strategy 2025-29,” said Vlaho Kojakovic, EBRD Head of Real Estate. He highlighted the bank’s focus on green transition, resilience in human capital, and affordability in housing.

BIG CEE CFO Alon Bargiora welcomed the continued cooperation, noting that the financing covers four projects in Serbia, including existing retail centers in Pančevo and Rakovica, as well as new retail parks in Čačak, Šabac, and Bor, set to open in 2025.

BIG CEE operates 16 retail properties in the region, including 14 in Serbia. Its portfolio includes 10 retail parks, three BIG FASHION shopping centers, and Serbia’s only designer outlet, BIG Fashion Outlet Inđija. The company also owns the largest shopping center in Montenegro, BIG FASHION Podgorica.

The EBRD remains a key institutional investor in Serbia, having invested over 9.8 billion euros in 374 projects. Last year, it invested 807 million euros in the country, focusing on private-sector competitiveness, green transition, and sustainable infrastructure.