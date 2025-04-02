Amir of Kuwait sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Trend presents the letter:

"Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

I pray Allah the Almighty to grant Your Excellency good health, a long life, to your friendly country and people continued development and progress, and to the Islamic Ummah abundance and prosperity.

Happy holidays!"