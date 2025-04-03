President of Tajikistan arrives in Uzbekistan to attend debut EU-Central Asia summit

Photo: Press service of the president of Uzbekistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 3. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the first EU-Central Asia summit, Trend reports via the Uzbek presidential office.

Emomali Rahmon was met at the Samarkand International Airport by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

On April 3-4, President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit Uzbekistan to participate in the first EU-Central Asia summit. The summit will be chaired by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and will include the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

