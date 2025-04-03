Moldova turns to Turkmenistan for energy supply diversification

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 3. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Toily Atayev, met with Ina Coșeru, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Policy of Moldova, on Wednesday at the Moldovan Parliament in Chisinau, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine.

In the course of the meeting, Ina Coșeru expressed Moldova's interest in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan in diversifying energy supplies.

The Turkmen diplomat highlighted the successful participation of Moldova in the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investment to Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector, which took place in Paris last year.

The sides also discussed preparations for the high-level International Forum “Peace and Trust,” scheduled for December 12, 2025, in Ashgabat, marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. Moldova has been invited to participate in this significant event, and opportunities for strengthening diplomatic and interparliamentary ties between the two countries were also explored within this framework.

Meanwhile, the energy sector was also highlighted earlier in 2023 as one of the areas of promising cooperation during the two countries' meeting, and both sides reiterated their willingness to explore opportunities in this direction.