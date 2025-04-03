President of Kyrgyzstan to participate in EU-Central Asia summit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 3. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has arrived in Samarkand to attend the first EU-Central Asia summit, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

According to Muratbek Azymbakiev, the head of the administration's foreign policy department, today the Zhaparov will meet with the President of the European Council Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Besides, an official meeting will be held with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"During the negotiations, issues of political, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan, the European Union, and Uzbekistan will be discussed. On April 4, Sadyr Zhaparov will participate in the Central Asia – European Union summit and speak at the international forum 'Central Asia in the Face of Global Climate Threats: Solidarity for Common Prosperity.' Joint documents are expected to be adopted following the summit and the international climate forum," Azymbakiev said.

On April 3-4, the first EU-Central Asia summit will be held in Samarkand. The summit will be chaired by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and will include the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

