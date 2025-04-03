Tajikistan targets deeper ties with Russia's Tatarstan, says President Rahmon

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 3. Tajikistan's relations with Russia's Tatarstan are entering an active phase, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, said during a meeting with the Head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the president's office.

Rahmon highlighted the priorities for cooperation between the regions of Tajikistan and Russia, focusing on key areas such as industry, energy, machine engineering, transport, construction, and agriculture.

One of the promising areas of collaboration identified was the creation of joint enterprises to process raw materials into finished products, including silk and wool yarns, various types of fabrics, workwear, and furniture.

In this context, both sides emphasized their mutual interest in strengthening cooperation to establish textile production facilities.

The sides also discussed the potential for collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector, including the joint production of medical products.

Moreover, expanding cultural, humanitarian, and tourism ties was recognized as an important priority. The necessity of increasing the number of scholarships for Tajik citizens to study abroad was also emphasized.

In a previous meeting with Minnikhanov in October 2024, within the frame of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Rahmon noted that Tatarstan's contribution to the overall trade turnover between Tajikistan and Russia exceeded $50 million. He also stressed the untapped potential to increase this figure through more extensive use of existing opportunities.