Moldovan energy minister to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Moldova, Dorin Junghietu, will participate in the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Advisory Council on Green Energy, which will take place on April 4, 2025, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Minister of Energy.

"These events will bring together ministers and high-ranking representatives from the participating countries and partners of the Southern Gas Corridor, CEOs of major energy companies, as well as international financial institutions. The high-level discussions will focus on ensuring a continuous and reliable energy supply, as well as addressing key challenges in the global energy landscape," reads a message from the ministry.

Reportedly, in Baku, Minister Dorin Junghietu will hold discussions with the European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jørgensen, and the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, on critical topics related to regional energy security, productive energy cooperation, and the development of the renewable energy sector.

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is a strategic energy project designed to transport natural gas from the Caspian Sea region to Europe.

The Southern Gas Corridor consists of three main pipeline systems: the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). Its initial capacity is 10 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expanding to 20 billion cubic meters per year.

