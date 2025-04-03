Russia’s Red Wings resumes flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty from Moscow

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. Russian airline Red Wings is resuming regular flights on the Zhukovsky (Moscow) – Almaty route, Trend reports.

According to information, the first flight is scheduled for June 6, 2025, and passengers can already purchase tickets for the new route. Direct flights WZ 4607/WZ 4608 will be operated on modern Superjet 100 aircraft with a capacity of up to 100 seats.

"Departures from Zhukovsky Airport are scheduled for Mondays at 21:20 and Fridays at 20:30 (local time). Flights in the return direction are planned for Tuesdays at 04:45 and Saturdays at 03:50 (local time). The flight duration will be 4 hours and 20 minutes," the statement from Red Wings informed.

Ticket prices start from 14,000 rubles (approximately $168) one way. Tickets can be purchased on the airline's official website.