President of Turkmenistan touches down in Uzbekistan to join Central Asia-EU Summit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the inaugural Central Asia-EU Summit, the spokesman of the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Bekzod Khidoyatov said in his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

At Samarkand International Airport, the distinguished guest was welcomed by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

Subsequent to the formal reception, the President of Turkmenistan proceeded with the itinerary as delineated in the pre-established agenda.



On April 3-4, the inaugural EU-Central Asia summit is set to convene in Samarkand. The forthcoming summit is set to be presided over by the esteemed President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and will convene the distinguished leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

