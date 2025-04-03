Uzbekistan, EU shake hands to form EIB regional office

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. The Agreement on the establishment of a regional office of the EIB (European Investment Bank) in Uzbekistan has been signed in the presence of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the European Council António Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Trend reports.

The document was signed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, within the framework of the first EU-Central Asia summit.

The opening of the office in Tashkent will expand mutually beneficial cooperation and increase the volume of investments attracted to the development of the green economy, innovative industry, and modern infrastructure in Uzbekistan and in Central Asia as a whole.

The first EU-Central Asia summit will take place in Samarkand on April 3-4. The event will be attended by António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen.

This summit is part of a broader EU strategy to deepen relations with Central Asia, outlined in the 2019 EU strategy for Central Asia and the joint roadmap for 2023. These growing ties have taken on strategic importance as both sides seek to advance cooperation on a variety of issues.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel