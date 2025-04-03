Alat Free Economic Zone Authority participated in the Hannover Messe exhibition (PHOTO)

Alat Free Economic Zone Authority (AFEZ Authority) participated in Hannover Messe 2025, one of the world's most prestigious industrial exhibitions. Held from March 31 to April 4 in Hannover, Germany, this exhibition is considered a global leader in terms of scale, number of participants, and visitors.

At the exhibition, AFEZ Authority was represented with a dedicated stand, providing participants with detailed information about the favorable business environment created for investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone. AFEZ Authority’s delegation held meetings with companies from Germany, China, Italy, Türkiye, Japan, India, South Korea, and other countries, informing them about the zone’s unique legislative framework, fiscal and non-fiscal incentives package, advanced transportation and logistics opportunities, and industrial land plots with ready-to-use infrastructure and utilities.

Highlighting the advantages offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone, representatives of AFEZ Authority invited foreign investors to establish production facilities in the zone. The meetings held during the exhibition represented an important step toward creating new investment opportunities and attracting investors to the country.