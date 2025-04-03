South Korean Eastar Jet expands reach with route to Kazakhstan's Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. South Korean airline Eastar Jet is launching a new flight route between Incheon and Almaty, further enhancing Almaty’s position as a growing tourist destination in the region, Trend reports via the Kazakh Tourism National Company.

" Starting from April 7, 2025, the Incheon-Almaty flights will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. The departure from Incheon International Airport will be at 19:30, arriving in Almaty at 22:45. The return flight departs at 23:45 and arrives in South Korea at 9:50 the following day (all times are local)," the information notes.

Ticket prices for the flights start from $137 (199,000 won). The service will be operated using B737-8 aircraft. This will be one of the longest routes for Eastar Jet.

“The introduction of this new flight route reflects the growing interest in Kazakhstan as a tourist destination. Last year, the number of visitors from South Korea to our country grew by 10 percent, reaching approximately 40,200 people,” the company added.

Kazakh Tourism is also expanding cooperation with South Korean tourism industry representatives. Last year, B2B meetings were held between leading tour operators from both countries, and this year a familiarization tour of Almaty and the surrounding region is planned.