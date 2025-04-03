Kazakhstan, EBRD brainstorm diverse economic cooperation issues

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso, during which they discussed cooperation in various sectors of the economy, Trend reports via the Kazakh presidential administration.

Renaud-Basso presented updated information on the implementation of the green transition program, in which the bank plans to invest two billion euros.

The President of Kazakhstan articulated appreciation for the strategic backing in the enhancement of the financial services sector.



Moreover, the stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding prevailing dynamics within the financial ecosystem.

To note, in 2024, the Government of Kazakhstan and the EBRD agreed to finance 25 projects worth $935 million.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel