North Macedonian deputy energy minister to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. North Macedonian Deputy Minister of Energy, Mining and Minerals Miroslav Labudovikj will visit Azerbaijan, a diplomatic source told Trend.

“He will attend the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council’s meeting in Baku on April 4,” said the source.

Baku will host the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting on April 4 this year.

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is a strategic energy project designed to transport natural gas from the Caspian Sea region to Europe.

The Southern Gas Corridor consists of three main pipeline systems: the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). Its initial capacity is 10 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expanding to 20 billion cubic meters per year.

