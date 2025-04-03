Tajikistan stands ready to join EU-Central Asia satellite connectivity project

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 3.​ Tajikistan has expressed its readiness to participate in the European Union’s satellite connectivity initiative for Central Asia, Trend reports via the press service of the country's President.

The announcement was made during a meeting between President Emomali Rahmon and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Samarkand.

The key topics of the meeting were the signing of an expanded partnership and cooperation agreement between Tajikistan and the EU, as well as practical steps to implement the roadmap for deepening interregional relations. President Rahmon emphasized that Tajikistan is in favor of bringing relations to a strategic level.