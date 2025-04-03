Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan stands ready to join EU-Central Asia satellite connectivity project

Tajikistan Materials 3 April 2025 17:34 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the president of Tajikistan

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 3.​ Tajikistan has expressed its readiness to participate in the European Union’s satellite connectivity initiative for Central Asia, Trend reports via the press service of the country's President.

The announcement was made during a meeting between President Emomali Rahmon and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Samarkand.

The key topics of the meeting were the signing of an expanded partnership and cooperation agreement between Tajikistan and the EU, as well as practical steps to implement the roadmap for deepening interregional relations. President Rahmon emphasized that Tajikistan is in favor of bringing relations to a strategic level.

The sides also discussed expanding trade and economic ties, attracting European investments, and introducing new technologies to Tajikistan’s economy.

The EU’s satellite connectivity project aims to provide high-speed internet to remote regions of Central Asia. This initiative will enable rural communities, which currently face limited or no access to reliable internet, to take advantage of digital opportunities critical for education, healthcare, and economic development.

